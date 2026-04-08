Dubai's Hospitality Sector Braces for Prolonged Recovery Post-West Asia Conflict

The travel demand in Dubai is projected to stabilize over the next five to six months, as reported by IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal at the Hotel Investment Conference South Asia (HICSA).

Chhatwal noted that while things may begin to normalize by September-October, reverting to pre-conflict hotel rates and occupancy levels will take additional time due to the decline seen after the West Asia conflict.

Particularly during the slow summer season, when occupancy can dip further due to extreme heat, the recovery in rates is expected to take longer. Airfares have risen as airlines implement fuel surcharges, impacting travel demand in long-haul markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)