Dubai's Hospitality Sector Braces for Prolonged Recovery Post-West Asia Conflict
IHCL's CEO Puneet Chhatwal anticipates that Dubai's travel demand will stabilize by September-October, though hotel rates and occupancy may take longer to rebound. The West Asia conflict has sharply diminished hotel occupancy rates, challenging recovery in a normally slow summer season. Airfare hikes further impact long-haul travel demand.
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The travel demand in Dubai is projected to stabilize over the next five to six months, as reported by IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal at the Hotel Investment Conference South Asia (HICSA).
Chhatwal noted that while things may begin to normalize by September-October, reverting to pre-conflict hotel rates and occupancy levels will take additional time due to the decline seen after the West Asia conflict.
Particularly during the slow summer season, when occupancy can dip further due to extreme heat, the recovery in rates is expected to take longer. Airfares have risen as airlines implement fuel surcharges, impacting travel demand in long-haul markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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