Kashmir Drug Raids: Four Arrested in Major Crackdown

In a significant crackdown, police in Kashmir have arrested four individuals involved in drug trafficking. The operations, conducted across multiple regions, resulted in the seizure of various contraband substances.

Authorities apprehended Ghulam Hassan Wani in Pulwama after discovering 2.30 kilograms of poppy straw during a routine naka-check.

In Baramulla, Farooq Ahmad Bhat and Nisar Ahmad War were detained after 17 grams of brown sugar were found in their possession. Similarly, Mushtaq Ahmad Parrar was held in Sopore with a charas-like substance.