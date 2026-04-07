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Kashmir Drug Raids: Four Arrested in Major Crackdown

Police in Kashmir arrested four individuals for drug peddling and seized various contraband substances. The arrests were made across different locations, including Pulwama, Baramulla, and Sopore. Authorities recovered poppy straw, brown sugar, and charas-like substances. Cases have been filed against all accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:59 IST
Kashmir Drug Raids: Four Arrested in Major Crackdown
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  • India

In a significant crackdown, police in Kashmir have arrested four individuals involved in drug trafficking. The operations, conducted across multiple regions, resulted in the seizure of various contraband substances.

Authorities apprehended Ghulam Hassan Wani in Pulwama after discovering 2.30 kilograms of poppy straw during a routine naka-check.

In Baramulla, Farooq Ahmad Bhat and Nisar Ahmad War were detained after 17 grams of brown sugar were found in their possession. Similarly, Mushtaq Ahmad Parrar was held in Sopore with a charas-like substance.

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