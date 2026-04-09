Tata Steel Eyes Expansion Amid Rising Demand, Rules Out M&A for Now

Tata Steel's Managing Director, T V Narendran, announced that the company will expand its capacity within India, in response to the increasing demand for steel, quashing any short-term merger or acquisition speculations. Speaking at the National Leadership Conclave of the All India Management Association (AIMA), Narendran emphasized the robust growth of India's steel requirements and the company's ongoing expansions.

"We are targeting more capacity at our current sites. Tata Steel currently holds a 25 million tonne capacity in India," Narendran stated. The next growth phase will focus on existing assets, particularly Neelachal operations and the Bhushan Steel plant, which Tata had previously acquired. The company recently inaugurated a facility in Ludhiana, adding another million tonnes, with plans for an additional six to seven million tonnes underway.

Narendran attributed the expansion to India's annual steel demand growth of 8 to 10 percent, bolstered by government infrastructure spending. Although the company is concentrating on its existing footprint, Narendran highlighted the need for carbon pricing to help Indian steel producers remain competitive overseas, especially in Europe's markets with stricter climate regulations. He further noted that rising global geopolitical tensions are inflating key input costs, including for fuel and freight, leading to an increase in steel prices.