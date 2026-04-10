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Electric Car Faces Unwarranted Fine: A Traffic Snafu in Rajasthan

A traffic police assistant sub-inspector in Rajasthan's Nagaur issued a challan to an electric vehicle for lacking a pollution under control certificate. This error has prompted an investigation. The incident surfaced after a video showed the ASI misunderstanding that EVs do not require a PUC certificate, leading to unwarranted fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:57 IST
Electric Car Faces Unwarranted Fine: A Traffic Snafu in Rajasthan
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  • India

A bizarre incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Nagaur when a traffic police assistant sub-inspector mistakenly issued a challan to an electric vehicle requiring a pollution under control (PUC) certificate, authorities reported on Friday.

The confusion arose as the ASI levied a fine of Rs 1,700 on a Tata Tiago, unaware that electric vehicles are exempt from possessing such a certificate. A video showcasing the altercation between the driver and the ASI went viral, sparking widespread attention and necessitating an official inquiry.

District Transport Officer Avdhesh Chaudhary clarified that EVs do not need PUC certification, a detail that slipped past the ASI. The mistake has since been acknowledged, and district officials are investigating the incident, with decisions pending the inquiry's outcome.

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