Trump Administration Admits Errors in Medicaid Fraud Claims

The Trump administration has conceded it made considerable mistakes in the data supporting its fraud probe of New York's Medicaid program. This error undermines its nationwide anti-fraud initiative, primarily focused on states led by Democrats.

The incorrect data, acknowledged this week by CMS spokesperson Chris Krepich, emerged from mischaracterizing New York's billing processes. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the CMS administrator, initially inflated beneficiary numbers, suggesting undue Medicaid utilization in the state. However, the actual figures were vastly lower.

New York officials criticized the administration's claims as misleading, defending their Medicaid policies which prioritize expansive at-home care. The ongoing investigation, part of broader Medicaid scrutiny across multiple states, has sparked debate over its political motivations.

(With inputs from agencies.)