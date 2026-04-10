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Trump Administration Admits Errors in Medicaid Fraud Claims

The Trump administration admitted to significant errors in figures used to justify a fraud investigation into New York's Medicaid program. This blunder raises questions about the validity of other anti-fraud efforts by the administration, mainly targeting Democratic states, and reflects a recurring critique of Trump's approach to addressing issues without thoroughly verifying facts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:45 IST
Trump Administration Admits Errors in Medicaid Fraud Claims
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The Trump administration has conceded it made considerable mistakes in the data supporting its fraud probe of New York's Medicaid program. This error undermines its nationwide anti-fraud initiative, primarily focused on states led by Democrats.

The incorrect data, acknowledged this week by CMS spokesperson Chris Krepich, emerged from mischaracterizing New York's billing processes. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the CMS administrator, initially inflated beneficiary numbers, suggesting undue Medicaid utilization in the state. However, the actual figures were vastly lower.

New York officials criticized the administration's claims as misleading, defending their Medicaid policies which prioritize expansive at-home care. The ongoing investigation, part of broader Medicaid scrutiny across multiple states, has sparked debate over its political motivations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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