Tragedy on NH-503: Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh
A tractor-trolley accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district resulted in three deaths and injured 26. The vehicle, carrying 35 devotees, overturned near Radha Swami Satsang Ghar. Six remain critical. The incident highlights the risks of using inappropriate vehicles for passenger transport. Police urge compliance with traffic regulations.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident on National Highway-503 in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district claimed the lives of three people when a tractor-trolley carrying 35 devotees from Punjab overturned and plunged into a gorge on Friday.
The vehicle was traveling from Chintpurni Temple to Jwalamukhi Temple when the driver lost control. Local police rushed to the scene near Radha Swami Satsang Ghar and collaborated with residents for rescue operations.
Of the 26 injured, six are in critical condition. The use of a tractor-trolley, which is prohibited for passenger transport, is suspected to have worsened the accident. Authorities emphasize strict adherence to traffic safety rules.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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