Maharashtra Teams Up with AIIMS Nagpur to Combat Childhood NCDs
The Maharashtra government has partnered with AIIMS Nagpur to enhance prevention and management of childhood non-communicable diseases. The agreement aims to create standard operating protocols for six priority diseases and establish paediatric clinics. UNICEF will provide strategic support, while pilot projects will focus on capacity building and community-level interventions.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has inked an MoU with AIIMS Nagpur focused on childhood non-communicable diseases (NCDs) prevention and management. The collaboration names AIIMS as a technical centre of excellence.
UNICEF will back this initiative by bringing partners together and aiding in the development of scalable solutions. Priorities include creating SOPs for six critical NCDs: diabetes, asthma, obesity, mental health issues, congenital heart conditions, and sickle cell anemia.
The state plans to set up paediatric NCD clinics in ten district hospitals, build capacity among health functionaries, and bolster community screening and referrals across pilot districts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- AIIMS Nagpur
- MoU
- NCDs
- childhood diseases
- UNICEF
- public health
- diabetes
- asthma
- healthcare
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