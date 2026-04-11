Left Menu

Grim Discovery: Man Allegedly Keeps Daughter's Body at Home for Months

A 76-year-old man in India was detained after police found his daughter's skeletal remains at their home. The daughter allegedly died from an illness months ago, but the father did not inform anyone or perform burial rites. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of her death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:00 IST
Grim Discovery: Man Allegedly Keeps Daughter's Body at Home for Months
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a 76-year-old man from West Bengal, India, has been detained after police discovered his daughter's decomposing body in their home.

According to officials, the elderly father, identified as Uday Bhanu Biswas, failed to report his daughter Priyanka Biswas's death, allegedly from an illness, over four months ago.

The authorities confirmed that an investigation is in progress to ascertain the cause of death, as forensic teams collect evidence from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Golden Triumph at Senior Asian Wrestling Championships

India's Golden Triumph at Senior Asian Wrestling Championships

 Kyrgyzstan
2
BJP Intrigue: Allegations and Suspensions Amid Cash-for-Vote Scandal

BJP Intrigue: Allegations and Suspensions Amid Cash-for-Vote Scandal

 India
3
Tornado Strikes Jammu: Rare Weather Phenomenon Unnerves Residents

Tornado Strikes Jammu: Rare Weather Phenomenon Unnerves Residents

 India
4
Peru's Unseen Crisis: Illegal Mining's Grip on Politics and Environment

Peru's Unseen Crisis: Illegal Mining's Grip on Politics and Environment

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026