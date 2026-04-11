Grim Discovery: Man Allegedly Keeps Daughter's Body at Home for Months

In a shocking turn of events, a 76-year-old man from West Bengal, India, has been detained after police discovered his daughter's decomposing body in their home.

According to officials, the elderly father, identified as Uday Bhanu Biswas, failed to report his daughter Priyanka Biswas's death, allegedly from an illness, over four months ago.

The authorities confirmed that an investigation is in progress to ascertain the cause of death, as forensic teams collect evidence from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)