Grim Discovery: Man Allegedly Keeps Daughter's Body at Home for Months
A 76-year-old man in India was detained after police found his daughter's skeletal remains at their home. The daughter allegedly died from an illness months ago, but the father did not inform anyone or perform burial rites. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of her death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, a 76-year-old man from West Bengal, India, has been detained after police discovered his daughter's decomposing body in their home.
According to officials, the elderly father, identified as Uday Bhanu Biswas, failed to report his daughter Priyanka Biswas's death, allegedly from an illness, over four months ago.
The authorities confirmed that an investigation is in progress to ascertain the cause of death, as forensic teams collect evidence from the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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