Supertankers Make Historic Voyage Through Strait of Hormuz

In a significant development for global energy markets, three supertankers successfully transited the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. This marked the first such movement since the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, signaling a potential shift in the region's geopolitical dynamics.

The vessels, including the Liberia-flagged VLCC Serifos and the China-flagged VLCCs Cospearl Lake and He Rong Hai, passed through the "Hormuz Passage trial anchorage," effectively circumventing Iran's blockade of the strait, a key conduit for international oil and liquefied natural gas traffic.

Chartered by Chinese energy conglomerate Sinopec, the tankers, laden with oil from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq, are set for destinations in Malaysia. This movement highlights the importance of the Strait of Hormuz as a nexus for global energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)