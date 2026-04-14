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Tragedy on the Expressway: Fatal Collision in Alwar

A severe collision on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar district resulted in three fatalities and 30 injuries. The crash between a private bus and a chemical-laden truck highlights potential overspeeding and negligence. Emergency services quickly responded, transferring the injured to nearby hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:57 IST
Tragedy on the Expressway: Fatal Collision in Alwar
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A devastating collision on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar district claimed three lives and left 30 others injured on Tuesday. The tragic incident, involving a private bus and a chemical-laden truck, took place near Pina as the bus was en route to Delhi from Indore.

Station House Officer Banay Singh confirmed the fatalities, which included the bus driver, a woman, and a child. Teams from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) promptly arrived at the accident scene, coordinating with ambulances to transport the injured to medical facilities.

While the exact cause of the tragic crash remains unclear, preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding and negligence may have played a role. Further details are awaited as authorities continue their probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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