Evacuation plan through Hormuz for stranded ships in Gulf underway, UN agency say

An Evacuation Plan To Enable Hundreds Of Ships With

​An evacuation ‌plan to ​enable hundreds of ships ‌with 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Gulf to sail ‌through the Strait ‌of Hormuz is underway after Iran and ⁠the U.S. ​reached ⁠a ceasefire deal, the United ⁠Nations' shipping agency said ​on Tuesday.

"We have now ⁠started contacting the ships ⁠to ​start the evacuation," a spokesperson with ⁠the U.N.'s International Maritime Organization ⁠said, ⁠without providing a timeframe.

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