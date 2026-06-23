Evacuation plan through Hormuz for stranded ships in Gulf underway, UN agency say

A ceasefire deal between Iran and the US has led to an evacuation plan for 11,000 stranded seafarers in the Gulf, with ships to sail through the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters | An Evacuation Plan To Enable Hundreds Of Ships With | Updated: 23-06-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 21:10 IST
Evacuation plan through Hormuz for stranded ships in Gulf underway, UN agency say
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  • Country:
  • Iran
  • United States

​An evacuation ‌plan to ​enable hundreds of ships ‌with 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Gulf to sail ‌through the Strait ‌of Hormuz is underway after Iran and ⁠the U.S. ​reached ⁠a ceasefire deal, the United ⁠Nations' shipping agency said ​on Tuesday.

"We have now ⁠started contacting the ships ⁠to ​start the evacuation," a spokesperson with ⁠the U.N.'s International Maritime Organization ⁠said, ⁠without providing a timeframe.

Also Read: Breakthrough Peace Deal: United States and Iran Reach Historic Agreement

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