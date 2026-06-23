Evacuation plan through Hormuz for stranded ships in Gulf underway, UN agency say
A ceasefire deal between Iran and the US has led to an evacuation plan for 11,000 stranded seafarers in the Gulf, with ships to sail through the Strait of Hormuz.
- Country:
- Iran
- United States
An evacuation plan to enable hundreds of ships with 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Gulf to sail through the Strait of Hormuz is underway after Iran and the U.S. reached a ceasefire deal, the United Nations' shipping agency said on Tuesday.
"We have now started contacting the ships to start the evacuation," a spokesperson with the U.N.'s International Maritime Organization said, without providing a timeframe.
Also Read: Breakthrough Peace Deal: United States and Iran Reach Historic Agreement
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