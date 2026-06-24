KNDS Sets Sights on IPO Debut in Frankfurt and Paris

Francogerman Defence Group Knds Said On Wednesday It Planned To List Its Shares In Frankfurt And Paris

Franco-German defence conglomerate KNDS has unveiled intentions to launch its shares on the Frankfurt and Paris stock exchanges, the company declared on Wednesday. This announcement signals the first phase of their impending Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Known for manufacturing military assets such as the Leopard 2 tank and the Caesar howitzer, KNDS plans to diversify its ownership structure by offering up 20% of its existing share capital in the market.

This strategic financial maneuver aims to enhance the group's flexibility and potential for expansion by leveraging capital market opportunities in two major European financial hubs.