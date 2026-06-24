Benin Opens Training Programme for 2,500 Young People

Young people across Benin are being invited to apply for a major skills development programme that aims to improve employment opportunities in two of the country's fastest-growing sectors: agriculture and renewable energy. The initiative, supported by the African Development Bank and the Government of Benin, will provide training and apprenticeship opportunities for 2,500 young people seeking to strengthen their qualifications and improve their chances of finding work.

Applications are open throughout June 2026 through a dedicated online platform. Organisers say the programme is designed to help participants gain practical skills that match labour market needs while supporting economic growth in sectors considered critical to the country's future development. The programme forms part of the Skills Development for Employment in Priority Sectors Project (PDCESP-I), a large-scale effort focused on equipping young people with market-relevant skills and facilitating their transition into employment.

Training and apprenticeship opportunities available nationwide

The project combines investments in educational infrastructure with direct support for workforce development, creating opportunities for both educated job seekers and young people with limited formal schooling. Of the 2,500 places available, 1,500 will be allocated to unemployed graduates who will participate in reskilling programmes designed to strengthen their employability and prepare them for careers in priority industries.

Another 1,000 young people with little or no formal education will be offered apprenticeship placements within companies, providing practical workplace experience and technical training. These apprenticeships are intended to help participants develop skills directly linked to employer needs while creating pathways into long-term employment. Women are expected to play a significant role in the programme, with organisers aiming for at least 30 per cent of participants to be female.

The training component is being implemented by the Agency for the Development of Technical Education and Vocational Training (ADET), which is working alongside national partners to ensure opportunities are accessible across the country.

Awareness campaign reaches all 77 municipalities

To encourage participation and ensure young people are aware of the opportunities available, the National Employment Agency (ANPE) and ADET recently completed a nationwide information campaign covering all 77 municipalities in Benin. Held between 1 and 5 June 2026, the campaign involved information sessions in town halls across the country, supported by local authorities and representatives from the African Development Bank. Participants received guidance on available training pathways, eligibility requirements and application procedures.

The broader project carries a total investment of CFAF 57.7 billion and includes major infrastructure developments to strengthen technical and vocational education. Planned investments include the construction of agricultural and vocational technical secondary schools in three municipalities, helping expand access to skills training for future generations.

Government officials and development partners view the initiative as an important step toward addressing youth unemployment while supporting sectors expected to generate significant economic opportunities in the coming years. By focusing on agriculture and renewable energy, the programme seeks to align workforce development with industries that are increasingly important to Benin's economic growth strategy. Organisers believe the combination of practical training, apprenticeships and improved educational infrastructure will help young people build sustainable careers and contribute to the country's long-term development.