Quick Commerce Race: Flipkart and Amazon Battle for India's Smaller Cities

Walmarts Flipkart And Amazon Said On Wednesday They Are Speeding Up Expansion Of Their Quick Commerce Business In India With A Focus On Smaller Cities

Flipkart and Amazon announced an intensified expansion into India's quick commerce market, focusing their efforts on smaller cities where competition is fierce. The two giants are late participants in the homeland delivery phenomenon, which offers delivery from neighborhood warehouses in under 30 minutes.

Eternal's Blinkit and Swiggy's Instamart dominate with numerous stores across India, while Flipkart and Amazon are building up their presence, aiming to capture a significant market share. Flipkart plans to increase its footprint from 1,000 to 1,500 stores, targeting smaller towns and cities where larger average order values are more common.

Despite a government pushback on promoting ultra-fast delivery times due to safety concerns, the market for quick commerce continues to grow. Flipkart's service draws a high average order value, although it lags behind Blinkit and Swiggy in daily order numbers, facing challenges in attracting higher-income customers seeking convenience.