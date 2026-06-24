Amazon Accelerates Quick-Commerce Expansion Across India

Amazon is set to greatly expand its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, across 300 Indian cities. With plans to extend its fulfillment infrastructure, the company aims to deliver tens of thousands of products within minutes. Additionally, the 'Sammaan' welfare initiative supports delivery associates with scholarships and safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:04 IST
Amazon Accelerates Quick-Commerce Expansion Across India
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India (Photo/@ajassy). Image Credit: ANI

Amazon is making significant strides in its quest to dominate the quick-commerce sector in India, launching a large-scale expansion of its Amazon Now service. The company plans to extend the reach of its ultra-fast delivery network to over 300 cities across the nation.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, during a visit to a Mumbai fulfillment facility, emphasized the rapid growth and success of the micro-fulfillment model. The service has already doubled its order volume every quarter and is available in 15 major cities, catering to over 50 million customers. This swift growth has positioned Amazon Now as the fastest-growing e-commerce business segment in India.

Further bolstering its Indian operations, Amazon announced 'Sammaan', a new welfare program for its delivery associates. This initiative, supported by a $300 million investment, promises educational scholarships, financial inclusion programs, and expanded rest facilities, reflecting Amazon's commitment to associate welfare and operational excellence.

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