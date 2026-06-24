European Markets Tread Carefully Amid U.S.-Iran Talks and German Defence Decision

On Wednesday, European shares saw limited movement as investors evaluated developments in U.S.-Iran peace negotiations and Germany's decision to cancel plans for its first major warship since World War Two.

While the general market remained flat, the aerospace and defence sectors led the declines, primarily influenced by a 13.9% plunge in Rheinmetall shares, marking its steepest fall since October 1998, following news of the defense contract halt.

Conversely, the real estate and technology sectors posted gains. The real estate sector rose, driven by Segro's significant increase after rejecting a $16.6 billion bid from U.S.-based Prologis. Technology stocks rebounded, with memory stocks rallying in Asia and boosting European chipmakers.