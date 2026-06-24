European Markets Tread Carefully Amid U.S.-Iran Talks and German Defence Decision

European shares showed limited movement as investors digested U.S.-Iran peace talks and a German decision to halt its largest warship project. Rheinmetall saw a significant drop, impacting the defence sector. The technology and real estate sectors saw gains, while oil prices dipped on positive U.S.-Iran developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Shares Were Muted On Wednesday | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:06 IST
European Markets Tread Carefully Amid U.S.-Iran Talks and German Defence Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, European shares saw limited movement as investors evaluated developments in U.S.-Iran peace negotiations and Germany's decision to cancel plans for its first major warship since World War Two.

While the general market remained flat, the aerospace and defence sectors led the declines, primarily influenced by a 13.9% plunge in Rheinmetall shares, marking its steepest fall since October 1998, following news of the defense contract halt.

Conversely, the real estate and technology sectors posted gains. The real estate sector rose, driven by Segro's significant increase after rejecting a $16.6 billion bid from U.S.-based Prologis. Technology stocks rebounded, with memory stocks rallying in Asia and boosting European chipmakers.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026