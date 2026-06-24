Germany Cancels Landmark Frigate Program Amid Rising Costs

Germany has cancelled its landmark F126 frigate programme due to delays and soaring costs, opting instead for eight smaller Meko A-200 frigates from Thyssenkrupp. This decision drastically impacts Rheinmetall, with its shares plunging following the announcement. The programme's termination highlights significant financial challenges in Germany's defence sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germany Scrapped A Landmark Frigate Programme Following Delays And Expected Cost Overruns | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:06 IST
Germany Cancels Landmark Frigate Program Amid Rising Costs

Germany has decided to scrap its F126 frigate programme following significant delays and cost overruns. The decision leaves Rheinmetall, the country's top defence firm initially slated to receive the contract, facing a substantial financial hit as its shares dropped sharply on Wednesday.

The German defence ministry confirmed the programme's termination, revealing the six ships' budget could have soared to over €18 billion from the €10 billion initially planned. Instead, Germany will pursue the construction of eight smaller Meko A-200 frigates from Thyssenkrupp's marine division, TKMS, for approximately €11.6 billion. This pivot aligns with Berlin's previous intentions to bolster its naval capabilities amidst complex rearmament efforts across Europe.

Rheinmetall's shares fell by as much as 16.7%, marking their most significant decline in nearly 15 months. Meanwhile, TKMS's stock rose by 8.2% as the company prepares to begin delivering the new frigates in 2029, with scope for further expansion if additional orders proceed. Despite the setbacks, the shift in strategy could lead to increased competition within the European naval industry.

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