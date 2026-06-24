Ukraine's Strategic Strikes on Russian Gas and Helium Facilities

In a bold military operation, Ukraine's forces struck a critical gas processing facility and the only helium plant in the Russian region of Orenburg overnight, according to a statement from the Ukrainian General Staff on Wednesday.

The facilities became engulfed in flames after the attack, prompting immediate efforts to assess the destruction's full scale. The General Staff noted that evaluations were ongoing to appraise the damage on-site.

This escalation underscores the growing tensions and strategic targeting in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, especially in vital sectors such as energy and essential resources.