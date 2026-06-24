Dollar Dominance: A Safe Haven Amidst Market Volatility

The U.S. dollar surged to a 13-month high as investors sought refuge from tech stock selloffs and anticipated Federal Reserve rate hikes. The dollar's safe-haven appeal strengthened amidst U.S.-Iran tensions and expectations of further Fed rate increases, causing volatility in global currency markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Dollar Extended Gains To Reach A Month High Against A Basket Of Major Currencies On Wednesday | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:26 IST
Dollar Dominance: A Safe Haven Amidst Market Volatility
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The U.S. dollar soared to a 13-month high against major peers on Wednesday, driven by investors seeking a safe haven amidst a tech stock selloff and anticipated Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Market volatility prevailed following the widespread selloff in the tech and semiconductor sectors, boosting demand for the dollar and bonds. Meanwhile, expectations for a U.S. rate hike grew, with Fed officials adopting an increasingly hawkish tone as the economy remains robust.

Aiding the dollar's strength, tensions between the U.S. and Iran over their framework agreement signal potential geopolitical instability. The dollar index climbed to 101.69, its highest since May 2025, reflecting heightened demand for the greenback.

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