Shipping Standoff: Gulf's $125 Billion Dilemma

More than 1,150 cargo ships, representing a combined value of $125 billion, along with 20,000 seafarers, are in a holding pattern in the Gulf. Operations have been stalled due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran conflict, Allianz Research reported on Wednesday.

The Munich-based insurance group emphasized that even if the US-Iran agreement successfully results in the reopening of the strait, significant guarantees regarding the safety of passage will be necessary. These assurances need a coordinated effort from the international community to facilitate the safe flow of maritime traffic.

In the aftermath of the conflict, returning shipping activity to its previous levels, where up to 140 vessels navigated daily, will depend heavily on these security measures.