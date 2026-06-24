Shipping Standoff: Gulf's $125 Billion Dilemma

Over 1,150 cargo ships, worth $125 billion, and 20,000 seafarers await operations in the Gulf as tensions ease around the Strait of Hormuz. Despite a US-Iran agreement, assurance for safe passage is crucial for resuming the pre-war traffic rate of 140 vessels daily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Around | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:28 IST
Shipping Standoff: Gulf's $125 Billion Dilemma
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More than 1,150 cargo ships, representing a combined value of $125 billion, along with 20,000 seafarers, are in a holding pattern in the Gulf. Operations have been stalled due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran conflict, Allianz Research reported on Wednesday.

The Munich-based insurance group emphasized that even if the US-Iran agreement successfully results in the reopening of the strait, significant guarantees regarding the safety of passage will be necessary. These assurances need a coordinated effort from the international community to facilitate the safe flow of maritime traffic.

In the aftermath of the conflict, returning shipping activity to its previous levels, where up to 140 vessels navigated daily, will depend heavily on these security measures.

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