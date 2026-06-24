India's Passport Transformation: Simplifying Global Travel

India's passport infrastructure is undergoing a significant transformation, with major expansions in service ease and access as celebrated during the 14th Passport Seva Divas. Over 500 Passport Kendras now operate, delivering 1.5 crore passports annually, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a remarkable increase from 77 Kendras a decade ago, the country now boasts 545 centres, reducing the average service time at Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) to under 45 minutes. Recent expansions have also seen the opening of 10 new POPSKs last year, with more expected in the coming months.

Visa-free travel is now possible for Indians in 27 countries, with 47 countries offering visas on arrival, and electronic visas available in 66 nations. This expansion is supported by mobility agreements primarily with European nations, enhancing academic, business, and tourist travel while addressing the return of illegal migrants.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the government's commitment to efficient and transparent passport services, supported by the Prime Minister's vision of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'. The introduction of state-of-the-art e-Passports, meeting international security standards, highlights these service advancements.

The Ministry's digital milestone achievements, including the Passport Seva Programme (PSP V2.0) and the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP V2.0), underscore this evolution. These initiatives serve the Indian diaspora more effectively, reflecting the modernization mirrored in the recent technological rollout of chip-enabled e-Passports.