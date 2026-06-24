KNDS Gears Up for €15 Billion Defence IPO in Frankfurt and Paris

KNDS, known for producing Leopard 2 tanks and Caesar howitzers, announced plans to launch an IPO in Frankfurt and Paris, marking one of Europe's significant defense offerings this year. The company plans to list 20% of its shares, with proceeds benefiting existing shareholders.

A valuation agreement with Germany suggests a range between 15 and 18 billion euros for KNDS. Germany is set to acquire a 40% stake, paying above the IPO price, influenced by a control premium and subsequent share performance.

The European defense sector has seen investment inflow since geopolitical factors reshaped priorities. However, stocks experienced volatility with notable declines—Rheinmetall dropped after strategic shifts in Germany's warship plans. Post-IPO, both France and Germany will equally hold 40% of KNDS, maintaining parity through mutual board decision-making rights.