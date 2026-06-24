KNDS Gears Up for €15 Billion Defence IPO in Frankfurt and Paris

KNDS, a Franco-German defense manufacturer, plans to go public with a €15 billion IPO in Frankfurt and Paris. France and Germany will maintain equal stakes post-IPO, underlining strategic cooperation. Renewed interest in European defense stocks is due to geopolitical tensions and increased regional defense spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Knds | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:04 IST
KNDS Gears Up for €15 Billion Defence IPO in Frankfurt and Paris
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

KNDS, known for producing Leopard 2 tanks and Caesar howitzers, announced plans to launch an IPO in Frankfurt and Paris, marking one of Europe's significant defense offerings this year. The company plans to list 20% of its shares, with proceeds benefiting existing shareholders.

A valuation agreement with Germany suggests a range between 15 and 18 billion euros for KNDS. Germany is set to acquire a 40% stake, paying above the IPO price, influenced by a control premium and subsequent share performance.

The European defense sector has seen investment inflow since geopolitical factors reshaped priorities. However, stocks experienced volatility with notable declines—Rheinmetall dropped after strategic shifts in Germany's warship plans. Post-IPO, both France and Germany will equally hold 40% of KNDS, maintaining parity through mutual board decision-making rights.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026