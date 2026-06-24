KNDS Prepares for Dual IPO Debut
Franco-German defense giant KNDS has announced plans to list its shares in both Frankfurt and Paris. This marks the initial step towards the company's much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO), with 20% of its existing share capital set to be offered.
Franco-German defense conglomerate KNDS declared on Wednesday its intention to go public with a dual listing in Frankfurt and Paris. This move represents the inaugural phase of the company's forthcoming initial public offering (IPO).
The corporation, known for manufacturing the Leopard 2 tank and Caesar howitzer, will offer 20% of its existing share capital in the IPO.
This strategic decision comes as KNDS positions itself for wider market engagement and investment opportunities.