KNDS Prepares for Dual IPO Debut

Francogerman Defence Group Knds Said On Wednesday It Planned To List Its Shares In Frankfurt And Paris

Franco-German defense conglomerate KNDS declared on Wednesday its intention to go public with a dual listing in Frankfurt and Paris. This move represents the inaugural phase of the company's forthcoming initial public offering (IPO).

The corporation, known for manufacturing the Leopard 2 tank and Caesar howitzer, will offer 20% of its existing share capital in the IPO.

This strategic decision comes as KNDS positions itself for wider market engagement and investment opportunities.