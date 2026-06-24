Embassy Developments Expands Into Uttar Pradesh's Commercial Realty

Embassy Developments Limited has inked a non-binding MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to enter Lucknow's commercial real estate market. The project proposes 2.5-3 million square feet of office-led space with a 1,500 crore investment, aiming to foster economic growth and attract global enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:09 IST
Embassy Developments Expands Into Uttar Pradesh's Commercial Realty
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at investment roadshow in Singapore (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Embassy Developments Limited has taken a strategic step into the commercial real estate market of Uttar Pradesh, signing a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state's government. The agreement, unveiled in Bengaluru, outlines plans for a premium commercial development in Lucknow, marking the company's first venture in the region. The proposed project, under Uttar Pradesh's Invest UP framework, envisions constructing 2.5 to 3.0 million square feet of office-led commercial space, estimated to involve an investment of approximately 1,500 crore rupees.

This initiative is part of Embassy's broader strategy to penetrate emerging growth markets. 'Uttar Pradesh is at a pivotal juncture, with significant infrastructure momentum, an improving business climate, and proactive policies to attract enterprises,' said Jitendra Virwani, Chairman of Embassy Group. He emphasized Lucknow's potential to evolve as a key commercial hub in India's next phase of office-led expansion, asserting that high-quality commercial real estate is a catalyst for economic development and job creation.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by notable figures such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, and senior officials from both the government and Embassy Developments. The project is poised to leverage Embassy's expertise in creating institutional-grade business ecosystems, supporting Uttar Pradesh's ambition to establish world-class infrastructure. This development aims to generate large-scale employment and attract global capability centers to Lucknow, boosting the state's economic landscape.

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