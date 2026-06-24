Market Volatility Amid Fed Speculation and Middle East Tensions

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced fluctuations as investors awaited Micron's earnings, while debt-backed spending and potential Fed actions stirred concerns. Micron, despite a recent stock surge, is central to market sentiment. Global events and energy price declines further impacted indices, with varied performances across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Sp And The Nasdaqwhipsawed In Choppy Trading On Wednesday After Two Straight Sessions Of Declines | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:35 IST
Market Volatility Amid Fed Speculation and Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced volatile trading on Wednesday, driven by investor anticipation of Micron's earnings and debt-related concerns. Technology shares displayed mixed performances amid speculations about Federal Reserve policies.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and financial sector declines also pressured markets, with Goldman Sachs falling 1.5%. Optimistic earnings expectations, however, kept the S&P 500 on track for significant quarterly gains.

The market remains attentive to potential Fed rate hikes following inflation data, with the FedWatch tool indicating increased expectations for a second hike. Concurrently, movements in energy prices and global events are contributing factors in the current financial landscape.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026