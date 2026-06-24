Market Volatility Amid Fed Speculation and Middle East Tensions

The Sp And The Nasdaqwhipsawed In Choppy Trading On Wednesday After Two Straight Sessions Of Declines

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced volatile trading on Wednesday, driven by investor anticipation of Micron's earnings and debt-related concerns. Technology shares displayed mixed performances amid speculations about Federal Reserve policies.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and financial sector declines also pressured markets, with Goldman Sachs falling 1.5%. Optimistic earnings expectations, however, kept the S&P 500 on track for significant quarterly gains.

The market remains attentive to potential Fed rate hikes following inflation data, with the FedWatch tool indicating increased expectations for a second hike. Concurrently, movements in energy prices and global events are contributing factors in the current financial landscape.