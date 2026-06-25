Affordable Housing Finance Upswing: Challenges & Opportunities Ahead

Affordable housing finance companies are on track for a growth rebound by the fiscal year 2027, according to Kotak Institutional Securities. The optimism comes despite potential macro-economic hurdles that could influence the industry's momentum in the latter half of the year.

After experiencing subdued growth over the past two years due to several challenges, including a decline in low-ticket lending and increased competition, the sector has seen encouraging signs in recent months. Disbursement growth for both listed and unlisted affordable HFCs saw an increase from 10% in FY2025 to 13% in FY2026, with loan growth reaching 16%. Notably, in the second half of FY2026, disbursement growth accelerated to 19% from 12% in the first half.

Industry players are optimistic about continued positive trends, with strong loan growth projected for fiscal year 2027. Kotak reports that the impact of the rundown in low-ticket segments is largely behind, and improving collection in stressed segments, alongside the benefits of GST cuts, is boosting momentum. However, macro-economic factors like monsoon trends, inflation, and interest rates remain critical for sustaining this growth trajectory.