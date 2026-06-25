Tensions Simmer As China-Taiwan Maritime Disputes Escalate

China Expressed Its Anger And Taiwan Its Gratitude After The Us

China's recent maritime activities near Taiwan have intensified regional tensions, drawing ire from Taiwan and international scrutiny. This follows China's deployment of Coast Guard vessels and the aircraft carrier Fujian in disputed waters.

The move was reportedly a response to Japan and the Philippines' announcement of formal maritime boundary talks, which Beijing argues infringe on its territorial claims.

Taiwan's leadership has welcomed support from the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany, emphasizing the importance of international maritime laws and protesting China's actions as a violation of sovereignty.