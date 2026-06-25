Successful Exit of Maersk Ships from Persian Gulf

Danish Shipping Group Maersk Said On Thursday The Maersk Baltimore And A Vessel Timechartered To Maersk Successfully Exited The Persian Gulf Late On June And Into The Early Hours Of June

Danish shipping giant Maersk reported a successful maneuver on Thursday as two of its vessels navigated safely out of the Persian Gulf. Among the ships was the Maersk Baltimore, alongside another vessel on a time-charter agreement with the company.

Having executed the exit late on June 24 through the early hours of June 25, the two vessels' journey has been part of a planned strategic operation amid existing regional provocations.

This development highlights Maersk's commitment to ensuring safe and timely maritime transport in geopolitically sensitive waters.