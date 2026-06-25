Successful Exit of Maersk Ships from Persian Gulf
Danish shipping group Maersk announced that the Maersk Baltimore and another vessel time-chartered to the company successfully cleared the strategic waters of the Persian Gulf between the late hours of June 24 and early June 25, ensuring a safe passage amidst regional tensions.
Danish shipping giant Maersk reported a successful maneuver on Thursday as two of its vessels navigated safely out of the Persian Gulf. Among the ships was the Maersk Baltimore, alongside another vessel on a time-charter agreement with the company.
Having executed the exit late on June 24 through the early hours of June 25, the two vessels' journey has been part of a planned strategic operation amid existing regional provocations.
This development highlights Maersk's commitment to ensuring safe and timely maritime transport in geopolitically sensitive waters.