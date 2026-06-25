Indian Markets Climb with Crude Oil Price Drop Despite Profit Booking

The Indian equity markets witnessed a slight uptick on Thursday, thanks to a notable fall in crude oil prices which supported the domestic currency and buoyed investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 closed at 24,052.85, marking a gain of 34.35 points or 0.14%, while the BSE Sensex ended at 77,100.47, up 109.25 points or 0.14%.

Market strategists attributed the positive closing to the reduction in crude oil prices, which strengthened the rupee and instilled confidence among investors. Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, noted the market ended flat as initial gains were eroded by profit-taking. "The sharp decline in crude prices bolstered the rupee, offering some support, but not enough to sustain upward momentum," he commented.

The auto sector emerged as a standout performer, with stocks climbing on the back of reducing metal prices, alleviated supply chain issues, and robust retail demand. Nair emphasized that despite a healthy auto sector, continued foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows could restrain further market gains, with Q1 earnings and inconsistent monsoon patterns being key to future market direction.

On the NSE, Nifty Auto outperformed with a 2% rise, followed by modest gains in FMCG and Realty, while IT, Media, Metal, and Oil & Gas sectors suffered declines. In global trends, Brent crude fell to USD 72.71 per barrel, reinstating previous levels before recent geopolitical disruptions. Gold saw a slight increase, trading at Rs 1,41,675 per 10 grams.

Reflecting on market resilience, Riyank Arora of Hedged.in observed that Indian markets withstood range-bound trading, maintaining a positive short-term trend. Arora encouraged embracing a 'buy-on-dips' strategy while adhering to strict risk management, noting a constructive broader outlook provided key support levels hold.

In the Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 4.54%, South Korea's KOSPI leaped over 5%, and Singapore's Straits Times rose slightly. Conversely, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.22% to close at 23,131.