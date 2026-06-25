Boosting Confidence: New U.S.-Ukraine Investment Fund Underway

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and World Bank's MIGA have developed a political risk insurance framework for a U.S.-Ukrainian reconstruction investment fund. This initiative aims to attract private sector investment in Ukraine, focusing on strategic sectors such as minerals and energy, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us International Development Finance Corporation Has Agreed With The World Banks Guarantee Arm Miga To Create A Political Risk Insurance Framework For A Usukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund The Agreement | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:07 IST
Boosting Confidence: New U.S.-Ukraine Investment Fund Underway

The United States' International Development Finance Corporation, alongside the World Bank's MIGA, has launched a political risk insurance framework aimed at bolstering a reconstruction investment fund between the U.S. and Ukraine. This announcement was made during a Ukraine recovery conference in Gdansk, Poland. The framework's goal is to attract and safeguard private sector investments in Ukraine's strategic sectors, notably minerals and energy.

The fund was conceived from a critical minerals agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine, reflecting broader efforts to rejuvenate Ukraine's post-conflict economy amid Russia's ongoing conflict. The framework strives to assure investors of minimized risks associated primarily with adverse government actions or instability, fostering confidence in impactful investment prospects.

DFC Chief of Staff Conor Coleman emphasized that the agreement would provide the necessary leverage to mobilize private investments alongside U.S.-Ukraine joint projects. Ajay Banga, World Bank President, highlighted the framework's role in de-risking potential investments, while Ukraine Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev stressed the necessity of further projects being sanctioned within the year to continue stimulating economic growth.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026