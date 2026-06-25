Boosting Confidence: New U.S.-Ukraine Investment Fund Underway

The Us International Development Finance Corporation Has Agreed With The World Banks Guarantee Arm Miga To Create A Political Risk Insurance Framework For A Usukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund The Agreement

The United States' International Development Finance Corporation, alongside the World Bank's MIGA, has launched a political risk insurance framework aimed at bolstering a reconstruction investment fund between the U.S. and Ukraine. This announcement was made during a Ukraine recovery conference in Gdansk, Poland. The framework's goal is to attract and safeguard private sector investments in Ukraine's strategic sectors, notably minerals and energy.

The fund was conceived from a critical minerals agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine, reflecting broader efforts to rejuvenate Ukraine's post-conflict economy amid Russia's ongoing conflict. The framework strives to assure investors of minimized risks associated primarily with adverse government actions or instability, fostering confidence in impactful investment prospects.

DFC Chief of Staff Conor Coleman emphasized that the agreement would provide the necessary leverage to mobilize private investments alongside U.S.-Ukraine joint projects. Ajay Banga, World Bank President, highlighted the framework's role in de-risking potential investments, while Ukraine Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev stressed the necessity of further projects being sanctioned within the year to continue stimulating economic growth.