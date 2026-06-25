Global Cooperation Urged for AI and Tech Security at Pax Silica Summit

At the Pax Silica Summit, US Under Secretary Jacob Helberg stressed the need for global cooperation to build secure tech frameworks amid AI expansion. He emphasized the importance of partnerships, noting discussions with India's MeitY Secretary S Krishnan focused on supply chain security and critical mineral access, essential for future security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:32 IST
Global Cooperation Urged for AI and Tech Security at Pax Silica Summit
US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

During the Pax Silica Summit, US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg highlighted the pressing need for international cooperation to establish secure technology frameworks in the face of rapid artificial intelligence growth. Emphasizing that nations are grappling with similar challenges, Helberg called for collective efforts in addressing AI-related questions.

Helberg noted, "Governments worldwide are pondering identical questions: How to construct trusted AI ecosystems, attract investment, secure resilient supply chains, and ensure citizens prosper from AI advancements? These issues cannot be resolved in isolation." He stressed the necessity of proactive partnerships over defensive strategies in the current geopolitical landscape.

Highlighting the transformative impact of AI, Helberg stated that AI would remain a key driver of economic prosperity for decades. His meeting with India's MeitY Secretary S Krishnan underscored efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation in building secure supply chains, particularly for semiconductors and critical minerals, as part of a move to reduce reliance on China.

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