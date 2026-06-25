US-India Forge New AI Partnership, Ensuring Stability and Security

In a significant move towards deepening their technological collaboration, the United States and India are engaged in strategic discussions to establish a secure framework for the exchange of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies. These talks come as both nations work to balance national security concerns with the necessity of reliable access to AI models such as Anthropic's Claude.

Jacob Helberg, the US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs, highlighted the nuances involved in these AI release strategies. In a statement to ANI, Helberg emphasized the sensitive nature of the discussions, noting the commitment to a "gradual, measured approach" aimed at safely deploying AI tools across critical infrastructures, including power grids. The collaborative effort is crucial as India integrates AI into its digital architecture and public services, with a focus on ensuring stability.

India has expressed the need for assurances against abrupt disruptions in AI technology access. During the 2nd Pax Silica Summit, S Krishnan of MeitY underscored India's concerns about the dependability of access to advanced models like Claude. The conversations are an effort to prevent the negative impacts of geopolitical shifts, regulatory challenges, or the strategic decisions of tech providers. India is seeking clarity on the US's long-term AI technology access strategy, particularly following the Commerce Department's export control directive affecting foreign nationals' use of new AI models.