Cachalia Seeks Security Partnership Ahead of June 30 Protests

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia has met with representatives of South Africa's private security industry to strengthen cooperation and coordination ahead of the planned demonstrations scheduled for 30 June 2026. The meeting, held on Wednesday, focused on enhancing collaboration between law enforcement agencies and private security companies as authorities prepare for a period of heightened public mobilisation.

Cachalia described the private security sector as an important partner that can act as a force multiplier for the South African Police Service (SAPS), particularly during periods of increased security demands. According to the Ministry of Police, discussions centred on practical measures aimed at safeguarding public safety, protecting infrastructure and maintaining stability during the demonstrations.

Information sharing and coordinated planning prioritised

The Acting Minister acknowledged ongoing public concerns linked to immigration-related issues and said government was addressing those matters through the appropriate channels. At the same time, he stressed that all sectors of society have a shared responsibility to help ensure that South Africa remains peaceful, stable and secure.

Cachalia warned that any threats of violence should be treated seriously, noting the lasting impact of the July 2021 unrest on communities, businesses and the broader economy. He said developments surrounding the planned demonstrations had included forms of mobilisation and conduct that could potentially affect the country's image both regionally and internationally.

Participants identified stronger information sharing, coordinated planning and the pooling of resources between public and private security structures as key steps to improve preparedness and manage potential risks.

Industry pledges support for peaceful demonstrations

Representatives of the private security industry welcomed the government's call for closer cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting public safety efforts. Industry leaders told the meeting that preparations were already underway and that security companies stood ready to assist in ensuring demonstrations take place in a lawful and peaceful manner.

Cachalia thanked the sector for making resources available and emphasised the importance of effective coordination to maximise the impact of those capabilities. He also highlighted growing public anxiety around recent developments and said clear communication with communities and stakeholders would be essential in maintaining calm and public confidence. The meeting forms part of broader preparations by government, law enforcement agencies and security partners to ensure that the constitutional right to protest can be exercised safely while protecting lives, property and public order.