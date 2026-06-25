Rising Market Sentiment: Chipmakers Propel Global Stocks Amid Rate Worries

Global stocks increased as chipmakers posted strong earnings, lifting market sentiment while investor caution persisted due to stretched AI valuations and anticipated interest rate hikes. Major indexes witnessed mixed performance, with industrials, healthcare, and materials stocks leading gains, while fluctuations occurred in tech-driven securities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Global Stocks Rose On Thursday As Strong Earnings From Chipmakers Lifted Sentiment | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:46 IST
Rising Market Sentiment: Chipmakers Propel Global Stocks Amid Rate Worries
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Global stocks rose on Thursday, buoyed by robust earnings from chipmakers, while the dollar hovered near a one-year high. Investor caution over stretched valuations persisted.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains, led by industrials, healthcare, and materials stocks. Micron advanced 10% after a strong forecast, while Qualcomm climbed 4% on optimistic sales projections. Despite these gains, tech stocks experienced volatility, with Apple falling 5.3%.

Investor sentiment has been affected by concerns over the valuation of AI-related companies and anticipated interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, oil prices remained steady, edging slightly higher amid Middle East tensions.

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