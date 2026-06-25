Chipmaker Surge: AI Demand Drives Nasdaq Futures Skyward

Nasdaq Futures Jumped On Thursday After Upbeat Forecasts From Chipmakers Micron And Qualcomm Pointed To Strong Demand For Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure

Nasdaq futures surged by 2% on Thursday after positive forecasts from chipmakers Micron and Qualcomm. The promising outlook highlighted strong demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, boosting investor sentiment towards technology stocks.

Micron secured $22 billion in commitments for its memory chips, while Qualcomm forecasted $15 billion in data-center revenue by 2029. This optimism sent global tech shares climbing sharply, with European-listed Micron shares increasing by 18.7%.

Despite concerns about rising debt-funded spending and borrowing costs, Micron's forecasts eased investor worries. As economic focus shifts to the Fed's inflation gauge, traders foresee a potential interest rate hike by September.