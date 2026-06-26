U.S. Greenlights $250 Million Aircraft Training Deal with Australia
The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $250 million sale of F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft training and related equipment to Australia. The deal signifies a strengthening of defense ties and collaboration between the two nations in military training and technology.
The U.S. State Department announced on Thursday its approval of a significant defense deal with Australia. The potential sale involves F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft training and related equipment, estimated at $250 million.
This move highlights the ongoing military collaboration between the United States and Australia, aimed at enhancing Australia’s defense capabilities and training effectiveness.
According to officials, the deal represents a strategic effort to foster stronger defense ties between the two countries, ensuring advanced training and technological interoperability in their military engagements.