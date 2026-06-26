U.S. Greenlights $250 Million Aircraft Training Deal with Australia

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $250 million sale of F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft training and related equipment to Australia. The deal signifies a strengthening of defense ties and collaboration between the two nations in military training and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us State Department Said On Thursday That It Had Approved The Potential Sale Of Faf Super Hornet And Eag Growler Aircraft Training And Related Equipment To Australia For And Estimated Total Cost Of Million | Updated: 26-06-2026 02:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 02:52 IST
U.S. Greenlights $250 Million Aircraft Training Deal with Australia
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The U.S. State Department announced on Thursday its approval of a significant defense deal with Australia. The potential sale involves F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft training and related equipment, estimated at $250 million.

This move highlights the ongoing military collaboration between the United States and Australia, aimed at enhancing Australia’s defense capabilities and training effectiveness.

According to officials, the deal represents a strategic effort to foster stronger defense ties between the two countries, ensuring advanced training and technological interoperability in their military engagements.

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