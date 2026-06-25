Israel's Retreat: A Step Towards Peace in Lebanon

Israel Has Withdrawn From Some Of The Southern Lebanese Territory It Has Occupied In Its War With Hezbollah

Israel has initiated a partial withdrawal from the southern Lebanese territory it had occupied during ongoing hostilities with Hezbollah, according to a U.S. State Department official on Thursday. Despite Israel’s withdrawal, there has been no immediate acknowledgment from the Israeli side regarding the extent or locations of this territorial pullback.

Efforts to mitigate tensions between Israel and Hezbollah continue, with the involvement of the U.S. as a mediator. These discussions in Washington focus on de-escalating the conflict and ensuring regional stability. A senior U.S. official emphasized the strategic significance of Israel's actions as a goodwill gesture to Lebanon's government.

The U.S. official further stressed the importance for the Lebanese Armed Forces to replace the withdrawn Israeli troop presence, tasked with removing terrorist assets and ensuring security. The emphasis remains on fostering conditions for safely returning displaced locals, undertaking reconstruction, and reinstating national sovereignty over the affected regions in South Lebanon.