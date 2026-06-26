AI Impact: Apple's Price Surge and Global Market Reactions

A Look At The Day Ahead In European And Global Markets From Ankur Banerjee Just As Investors Were Settling Into The Idea That The Ai Rally Still Had Legs

As investors adjusted to the ongoing AI rally, Apple revealed a jarring reality check: someone must bear the rising costs.

While iPhones remain steady in price, iPads and MacBooks will see increases as Apple can no longer absorb escalating memory and storage expenses due to the AI data center surge. This comes as Micron reported significant customer commitments totaling $22 billion for its memory chips, indicating tight markets and increasing pricing leverage.

The implications are global with the Asian market, particularly South Korea's KOSPI, experiencing significant downturns. Meanwhile, oil prices have somewhat eased, yet a looming threat to the Strait of Hormuz keeps markets on edge. U.S. inflation rates have risen above 4% for the first time in years, bolstering the dollar but pressurizing interest rates upwards. Additionally, European heatwaves have spurred a rise in air conditioner sales as temperatures soar to record highs.