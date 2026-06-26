AI Impact: Apple's Price Surge and Global Market Reactions
The AI rally faces a reality check as Apple plans to increase iPad and MacBook prices, unable to absorb high memory costs. Global markets reel as Asian indices plummet, oil prices ease, and U.S. inflation climbs. Meanwhile, a European heatwave drives demand for air conditioners.
As investors adjusted to the ongoing AI rally, Apple revealed a jarring reality check: someone must bear the rising costs.
While iPhones remain steady in price, iPads and MacBooks will see increases as Apple can no longer absorb escalating memory and storage expenses due to the AI data center surge. This comes as Micron reported significant customer commitments totaling $22 billion for its memory chips, indicating tight markets and increasing pricing leverage.
The implications are global with the Asian market, particularly South Korea's KOSPI, experiencing significant downturns. Meanwhile, oil prices have somewhat eased, yet a looming threat to the Strait of Hormuz keeps markets on edge. U.S. inflation rates have risen above 4% for the first time in years, bolstering the dollar but pressurizing interest rates upwards. Additionally, European heatwaves have spurred a rise in air conditioner sales as temperatures soar to record highs.