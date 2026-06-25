The Kremlin Demanded An Explanation From Apple On Thursday After Several Russian Mobile Apps Related To The Russian Internet Company Vk Were Deleted From The Us Tech Giants App Store Vk

The Kremlin has issued a demand for clarification from Apple after the tech giant removed several apps developed by the Russian internet company VK from its App Store. The apps, vital to Russian users, were eliminated without prior warning, even though VK is not currently sanctioned by the U.S.

VK, a state-controlled entity, denounced Apple's move as unjustified and unacceptable, asserting that millions of Russians rely on these services daily. Apple defended its actions, stating compliance with laws in various operational regions and cited sanctions as the reason for app removal.

In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russian authorities will seek direct explanations from Apple. He suggested that disillusioned Apple users consider switching to Android devices, where VK apps are available. This incident reflects ongoing tensions as Russia encourages local tech solutions amidst geopolitical conflicts.