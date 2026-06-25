Kremlin Demands Answers from Apple Over VK App Removal

The Kremlin has requested an explanation from Apple following the deletion of various VK apps from the App Store, claiming the decision restricts Russian users. Despite not being under U.S. sanctions, VK lost access due to compliance with international sanctions laws. Russia may reconsider cooperation with Apple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Kremlin Demanded An Explanation From Apple On Thursday After Several Russian Mobile Apps Related To The Russian Internet Company Vk Were Deleted From The Us Tech Giants App Store Vk | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:44 IST
Kremlin Demands Answers from Apple Over VK App Removal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has issued a demand for clarification from Apple after the tech giant removed several apps developed by the Russian internet company VK from its App Store. The apps, vital to Russian users, were eliminated without prior warning, even though VK is not currently sanctioned by the U.S.

VK, a state-controlled entity, denounced Apple's move as unjustified and unacceptable, asserting that millions of Russians rely on these services daily. Apple defended its actions, stating compliance with laws in various operational regions and cited sanctions as the reason for app removal.

In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russian authorities will seek direct explanations from Apple. He suggested that disillusioned Apple users consider switching to Android devices, where VK apps are available. This incident reflects ongoing tensions as Russia encourages local tech solutions amidst geopolitical conflicts.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026