China Strengthens Belt and Road Ties with Bangladesh

Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed China's commitment to expanding the Belt and Road Initiative with Bangladesh during talks with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. The collaboration aims to focus on green development, the digital economy, and infrastructure projects, advancing Sino-Bangladesh relations and promoting regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 12:40 IST
China Strengthens Belt and Road Ties with Bangladesh
Chinese President Xi Jinping with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman (Photo/X@SpoxCHN_MaoNing). Image Credit: ANI

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed China's willingness to enhance its flagship Belt and Road cooperation with Bangladesh during a meeting with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. This commitment follows recent political stabilization in Bangladesh, and Beijing supports the new government's efforts towards smooth administration post-elections, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Xi highlighted the potential for collaboration in strategic sectors such as green development, digital economy, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. The Belt and Road Initiative, launched in 2013, seeks to boost connectivity across continents by investing in critical infrastructure like railways and ports, evoking the spirit of the ancient Silk Road to enhance trade.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, announced that Xi and Rahman agreed to foster a "China-Bangladesh community with a shared future," marking a new chapter in bilateral relations. Xi emphasized China's enduring friendship and support for Bangladesh's sovereignty and independence, opposing external interference. Rahman's current visit to China underscores Bangladesh's focus on strengthening ties with key partners.

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