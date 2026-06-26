FTSE Indexes Tumble Amid Commodity and AI Concerns
The FTSE indexes in London saw a decline on Friday, primarily due to falling commodity stocks and pervasive uncertainty regarding AI-related stocks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped by 0.7%, while the midcap FTSE 250 decreased by 0.6% amid a cautious global market environment.
London's FTSE indexes slipped on Friday, with commodity stocks taking a hit and uncertainty surrounding AI-related equities contributing to global market hesitation.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index decreased by 0.7% as of 0907 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 experienced a 0.6% decline.
These movements reflect investor anxiety around emerging tech influences and fluctuating commodity markets.