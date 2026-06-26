Tech Turbulence: Global Stocks Slump Amid Apple Price Hike Concerns

Global stocks fell as Apple's price hikes sparked inflation worries. Tech stocks faced decline, with Asian markets hit hard and European indices dipping. Oil prices dropped while the yen neared historic lows against the dollar. The dollar index slightly eased, and U.S. Treasury yields declined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Global Stocks Slipped On Friday After Apple Price Hikes Fuelled Wider Concerns Over The Inflationary Impact Of Spending By Tech Giants | Updated: 26-06-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 17:22 IST
Tech Turbulence: Global Stocks Slump Amid Apple Price Hike Concerns
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Global stocks slipped on Friday, led by concerns over inflation sparked by Apple's recent price hikes. The tech giant's decision to raise prices due to soaring memory and storage costs sent ripples through the market, driving tech stocks into notable declines.

Adding to the market's woes were reports suggesting OpenAI might delay its IPO. Meanwhile, oil futures also fell, contributing to broader market instability, as decreased demand and increased supply influenced trading. Despite the difficulties in the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices fell to a four-month low.

In currency markets, the yen continued its struggle, hovering near its weakest level against the dollar in four decades. Simultaneously, U.S. economic data revealed stronger growth in the first quarter but indicated near-stagnation in consumer spending, putting future growth under scrutiny. The dollar index saw a slight dip, while Treasury yields continued their downward trend.

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