Two Hungarian Rights Groups Have Criticised A Draft Constitutional Amendment By Prime Minister Peter Magyars Government That Proposes The Removal Of President Tamas Sulyok And The Introduction Of A Term Limit For Members Of Parliament Magyars Centreright Tisza Party

Two Hungarian human rights groups have voiced strong opposition to a draft constitutional amendment proposed by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's government. The amendment seeks to remove President Tamas Sulyok and establish a term limit for members of parliament.

The centre-right Tisza party, which replaced Viktor Orban's government, argues that President Sulyok acts as an Orban puppet. They claim a 12-year cap on lawmaker terms would lead to broader representation.

Amnesty International Hungary has labeled Sulyok unfit for office but prefers impeachment over a constitutional amendment. Critics, including Gabor Torok, caution against exploiting Tisza's supermajority to rush through such changes without thorough constitutional review.