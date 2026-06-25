Controversial Constitutional Amendment Sparks Debate in Hungary

Two Hungarian rights groups are opposing a draft amendment by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's government, proposing the removal of President Tamas Sulyok and introducing term limits for parliament members. Critics argue the amendment undermines democracy, while human rights organizations demand proper impeachment procedures aligned with international standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two Hungarian Rights Groups Have Criticised A Draft Constitutional Amendment By Prime Minister Peter Magyars Government That Proposes The Removal Of President Tamas Sulyok And The Introduction Of A Term Limit For Members Of Parliament Magyars Centreright Tisza Party | Updated: 25-06-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 15:11 IST
Controversial Constitutional Amendment Sparks Debate in Hungary
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Two Hungarian human rights groups have voiced strong opposition to a draft constitutional amendment proposed by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's government. The amendment seeks to remove President Tamas Sulyok and establish a term limit for members of parliament.

The centre-right Tisza party, which replaced Viktor Orban's government, argues that President Sulyok acts as an Orban puppet. They claim a 12-year cap on lawmaker terms would lead to broader representation.

Amnesty International Hungary has labeled Sulyok unfit for office but prefers impeachment over a constitutional amendment. Critics, including Gabor Torok, caution against exploiting Tisza's supermajority to rush through such changes without thorough constitutional review.

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