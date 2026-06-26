US-Iran Tension Eases with Direct Deconfliction Channel

The United States and Iran have taken a significant step towards easing tensions by establishing a direct deconfliction channel. Confirmed by US Vice President JD Vance, the arrangement involves military representatives from both nations being stationed in Doha, Qatar. This development, reported by Al Jazeera, aims to minimize the risk of further conflict.

Vice President Vance disclosed that representatives from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the US Central Command (CENTCOM) will engage directly to address disputes. In an interview with UnHerd, he noted that the initiative is crucial in settling conflicts and indicated that the UAE is also discussing economic incentives with Iran.

Alongside these efforts, the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have reaffirmed their commitment to regional security. At a ministerial meeting in Bahrain, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and GCC officials emphasized diplomacy and stability, particularly with respect to Iran, underscoring the importance of international law in keeping key maritime routes open.