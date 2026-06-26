Tehran's Strategic Control: The Strait of Hormuz Dilemma

Tehran, asserting its rights over the Strait of Hormuz, has warned Gulf states against siding with the U.S. This follows a ship attack near Oman, highlighting the fragility of a preliminary deal with Iran. The U.S. and Gulf allies demand free passage, while Iran insists on its authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran Reasserted Its Right On Friday To Control Shipping In The Strait Of Hormuz And Warned Gulf States Against Siding With The Us | Updated: 26-06-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 17:25 IST
Tehran's Strategic Control: The Strait of Hormuz Dilemma
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Tehran reasserted its strategic control over the vital Strait of Hormuz on Friday, issuing warnings to Gulf states against aligning with U.S. policies. This move comes after a recent attack near Oman exposed vulnerabilities in the fragile peace deal aimed at ending hostilities involving Iran.

The United States, alongside Gulf allies, has condemned Iran's attempts to impose tolls on the strait, demanding free and unrestricted navigation. Meanwhile, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of acknowledging Iran's sovereign role in maintaining secure transit through this critical maritime chokepoint.

Tensions have escalated as oil shipments through the strait have slowed, with oil prices plummeting over 3%. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has tried to reassure Gulf nations, while Iranian authorities stand firm on their stance to manage strait access in cooperation with Oman.

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