Kyivstar Paves Path for Ukrainians to Invest Locally in Nasdaq Shares
Kyivstar signed a groundbreaking deal with Ukraine's securities regulator to allow local investors to access its Nasdaq-listed shares via local brokers. This initiative provides a rare opportunity amidst wartime financial constraints, marking Kyivstar as a trailblazer in connecting international and local markets.
Kyivstar announced on Friday an agreement with Ukraine's securities regulator to facilitate local investors' trading of its Nasdaq-listed shares through domestic brokers. This significant move represents the first step in allowing trading of foreign-listed assets within Ukraine.
The accord, signed during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk, aims to circumvent wartime financial restrictions. Unlike a dual listing, the plan enables existing shares to be traded in Ukraine via a designated broker, according to CEO Oleksandr Komarov.
Komarov further revealed potential plans for a full local listing post-conflict. As Ukraine's largest mobile operator and a subsidiary of Dubai-based VEON, Kyivstar continues to lead in bridging international trade for Ukrainians.