Kyivstar Paves Path for Ukrainians to Invest Locally in Nasdaq Shares

Kyivstar Said On Friday It Signed An Agreement With Ukraines Securities Regulator To Explore Giving Domestic Investors Access To Its Nasdaqlisted Shares Through Local Brokers

Kyivstar announced on Friday an agreement with Ukraine's securities regulator to facilitate local investors' trading of its Nasdaq-listed shares through domestic brokers. This significant move represents the first step in allowing trading of foreign-listed assets within Ukraine.

The accord, signed during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk, aims to circumvent wartime financial restrictions. Unlike a dual listing, the plan enables existing shares to be traded in Ukraine via a designated broker, according to CEO Oleksandr Komarov.

Komarov further revealed potential plans for a full local listing post-conflict. As Ukraine's largest mobile operator and a subsidiary of Dubai-based VEON, Kyivstar continues to lead in bridging international trade for Ukrainians.