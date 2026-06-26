Kyivstar Paves Path for Ukrainians to Invest Locally in Nasdaq Shares

Kyivstar signed a groundbreaking deal with Ukraine's securities regulator to allow local investors to access its Nasdaq-listed shares via local brokers. This initiative provides a rare opportunity amidst wartime financial constraints, marking Kyivstar as a trailblazer in connecting international and local markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyivstar Said On Friday It Signed An Agreement With Ukraines Securities Regulator To Explore Giving Domestic Investors Access To Its Nasdaqlisted Shares Through Local Brokers | Updated: 26-06-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 17:22 IST
Kyivstar Paves Path for Ukrainians to Invest Locally in Nasdaq Shares
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Kyivstar announced on Friday an agreement with Ukraine's securities regulator to facilitate local investors' trading of its Nasdaq-listed shares through domestic brokers. This significant move represents the first step in allowing trading of foreign-listed assets within Ukraine.

The accord, signed during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk, aims to circumvent wartime financial restrictions. Unlike a dual listing, the plan enables existing shares to be traded in Ukraine via a designated broker, according to CEO Oleksandr Komarov.

Komarov further revealed potential plans for a full local listing post-conflict. As Ukraine's largest mobile operator and a subsidiary of Dubai-based VEON, Kyivstar continues to lead in bridging international trade for Ukrainians.

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