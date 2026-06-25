Hungarian Constitutional Rift: Debate Over Presidency and Term Limits

Two Hungarian Rights Groups Have Criticised A Draft Constitutional Amendment By Prime Minister Peter Magyars Government That Proposes The Removal Of President Tamas Sulyok And The Introduction Of A Term Limit For Members Of Parliament Magyars Centreright Tisza Party

Two Hungarian rights groups have voiced concerns over a draft constitutional amendment introduced by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's government. The proposal seeks to remove President Tamas Sulyok and impose a 12-year term limit on members of parliament.

Magyar's Tisza party, which took power in April, argues Sulyok, allegedly aligned with ousted nationalist leader Viktor Orban, impedes democratic representation. Despite criticisms, Magyar insists the changes are transparent and essential for restoring constitutional democracy.

Sulyok, previously a Constitutional Court judge, claims to have acted impartially. While the amendment seeks an immediate end to his term citing public distrust, some advocate impeachment instead. The situation underscores the ongoing political discord within Hungary.