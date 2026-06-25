Hungarian Constitutional Rift: Debate Over Presidency and Term Limits

Hungarian rights groups are opposing a constitutional amendment by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's government, aiming to remove President Tamas Sulyok and introduce term limits for parliament members. Critics argue it undermines democracy and suggest impeachment as a more suitable approach. The amendment reflects ongoing political tensions in Hungary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two Hungarian Rights Groups Have Criticised A Draft Constitutional Amendment By Prime Minister Peter Magyars Government That Proposes The Removal Of President Tamas Sulyok And The Introduction Of A Term Limit For Members Of Parliament Magyars Centreright Tisza Party | Updated: 25-06-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 20:09 IST
Hungarian Constitutional Rift: Debate Over Presidency and Term Limits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two Hungarian rights groups have voiced concerns over a draft constitutional amendment introduced by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's government. The proposal seeks to remove President Tamas Sulyok and impose a 12-year term limit on members of parliament.

Magyar's Tisza party, which took power in April, argues Sulyok, allegedly aligned with ousted nationalist leader Viktor Orban, impedes democratic representation. Despite criticisms, Magyar insists the changes are transparent and essential for restoring constitutional democracy.

Sulyok, previously a Constitutional Court judge, claims to have acted impartially. While the amendment seeks an immediate end to his term citing public distrust, some advocate impeachment instead. The situation underscores the ongoing political discord within Hungary.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026