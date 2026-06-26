India's Refining Capacity Shields Economy from Energy Crisis

India's formidable crude oil refining ability has played a significant role in softening the blow of the recent energy crisis stemming from West Asia. This capability has allowed the nation to bypass the need for costly imports of refined petroleum products, according to a new report by EY (Ernst & Young LLP).

The EY report traces the trajectory of India's petroleum economics, noting a marked increase in crude oil imports up to 90% in FY26 from 54.9% in FY1999. Despite this rising dependency, India's substantial investment in refining infrastructure has enabled the conversion of imported crude into usable petroleum, thereby curtailing additional costs.

Looking to the future, EY suggests that India continue fortifying its refining capacity to bolster energy security, while recommending the accumulation of strategic oil reserves to brace against potential price and supply shocks. Additionally, the report emphasizes the need for exploiting domestic crude resources and transitioning to alternative renewable energies.