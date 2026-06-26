India's Refining Capacity Shields Economy from Energy Crisis

India's robust crude oil refining capacity has mitigated the impact of the recent energy crisis sourced from West Asia. As the nation continues to increase imports of raw crude, its ability to refine domestically has prevented a reliance on expensive refined product imports, according to EY's report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 19:31 IST
India's Refining Capacity Shields Economy from Energy Crisis
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's formidable crude oil refining ability has played a significant role in softening the blow of the recent energy crisis stemming from West Asia. This capability has allowed the nation to bypass the need for costly imports of refined petroleum products, according to a new report by EY (Ernst & Young LLP).

The EY report traces the trajectory of India's petroleum economics, noting a marked increase in crude oil imports up to 90% in FY26 from 54.9% in FY1999. Despite this rising dependency, India's substantial investment in refining infrastructure has enabled the conversion of imported crude into usable petroleum, thereby curtailing additional costs.

Looking to the future, EY suggests that India continue fortifying its refining capacity to bolster energy security, while recommending the accumulation of strategic oil reserves to brace against potential price and supply shocks. Additionally, the report emphasizes the need for exploiting domestic crude resources and transitioning to alternative renewable energies.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026