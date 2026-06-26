Reimagining Global Energy: Lessons from the Hormuz Crisis

While Oil And Gas Are Once Again Flowing Through The Strait Of Hormuz

The temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz has forced global energy markets to reassess their strategies, reflecting past disruptions like the 1973 Arab oil embargo. The modern energy system proved resilient amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, utilizing rapid adjustments to manage supply chain disruptions.

Asia, heavily reliant on Middle Eastern oil, faced acute challenges and adopted temporary measures like four-day work weeks and travel restrictions. However, the crisis emphasized the need for structural change, driving energy policies towards domestic resources and renewables to ensure future security.

Capital flows are signaling a pivot from oil and gas to alternative energy investments. Despite resilience pressures, the focus is on renewables and efficiency. With global energy investment on the rise, the shift towards sustainable energy futures is evident, though traditional fuels remain significant.