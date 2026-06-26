U.S. Eyes Trade Probe into Swiss Pharma Sector Amid Price Concerns

The United States may launch a trade investigation into Switzerland's pharmaceutical industry due to alleged unfair pricing, similar to the one initiated against Germany. This follows Switzerland's review of mandatory healthcare pricing, impacting drug costs. Both Germany and Switzerland's practices are under scrutiny for affecting U.S. consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United States Could Open A Trade Investigation Into Switzerlands Pharmaceutical Industry Similar To The One Initiated Last Week Against Germany | Updated: 26-06-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 22:06 IST
U.S. Eyes Trade Probe into Swiss Pharma Sector Amid Price Concerns
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The United States may soon investigate Switzerland's pharmaceutical industry over alleged unfair pricing practices, according to statements from Swiss industry body Interpharma. This potential probe follows a similar investigation against Germany, launched after new healthcare spending reforms in Berlin sparked controversy.

Germany's plans to cut pharmaceutical spending led the U.S. to consider tariff actions, although this approach has faced pushback from pharmaceutical firms. Now, Switzerland's own ongoing review on reducing healthcare prices positions it as another target.

A group of Republican U.S. congressmen recently pressed for Section 301 investigations into countries with restrictive pharmaceutical pricing policies, hinting at impacts on both Germany and Switzerland. Swiss companies like Roche and Novartis, critical to the nation's export economy, may be affected by U.S. actions.

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